Outnumbered Democrats outline their priorities in the Florida Legislature

Posted on March 3, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

Faced with Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, House Democrats highlighted a series of priorities Monday — though they acknowledged the bills are unlikely to pass during the annual session that starts Tuesday. The priority bills involve education (HB 1045), labor (HB 1177), housing (HB 1471), water (HB 1575), health care (HB 1507) and gun ownership (HB 1019). Democrats said during a news conference that they are addressing Floridians’ needs, while Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis have focused on culture wars. “What I do know is that even though in this hyper-partisan environment it’s unlikely that any of these (Democratic) bills will get a hearing, it’s totally possible that some of these concepts might work their way into legislation,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said. Republicans head into the 2025 session with a 28-11 advantage in the Senate and an 86-33 margin in the House. Democrats also said they will oppose DeSantis’ efforts to make it harder to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot and proposals to reduce or potentially eliminate property taxes without explaining potential effects. “I’ve not heard from my neighbors saying they want their trash picked-up slower or that they want fewer officers patrolling their streets, or that they want fewer teachers in the classroom,” Driskell said. “So, we have to have real conversations around these policies.”

