Paging Doctor Harris – Alex Harris

Posted on April 11, 2025 • by Ken Apperson
The always-soulful Alex Harris swings in to share insightful stories about the artist’s responsibility in the community, the love story of his wife and child, and some chills-inducing performances!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life.  Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.
About Alex Harris

Alex Harris, singer, songwriter, and producer, whose electrifying and soulful performances have garnered him a burgeoning global following. With polished lyrical styling and dynamic energy, Alex brings a breath of fresh air to the music scene, infusing it with an earthy twist that transcends time and genres. Having headlined numerous shows, Alex Harris is not just a solo act; he’s shared the stage with legends and luminaries, including Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Rush, Eric Benet, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Lamman Rucker, Leon, and many other influential entertainers and actors. His ability to connect with audiences through his music is unparalleled, creating an experience that resonates long after the final note fades away. Keep an eye on Alex Harris as he continues to captivate hearts and redefine the boundaries of musical expression on a global scale.

 

