Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A ‘park preservation’ bill emerges in the Florida House in response to last year’s threat of golf courses in state parks

Posted on January 16, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Honeymoon Island State Park protesters
Protesters rally at Honeymoon Island State Park against Gov. DeSantis' park development plans. Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News (2024).

©2025 The News Service of Florida

A House Republican on Thursday filed a proposal that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges in state parks.

The proposal (HB 209), filed by Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, is identical to a Senate bill (SB 80) filed last month by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

The proposals came after a massive outcry last year after the state Department of Environmental Protection released plans for what was called the “Great Outdoors Initiative.”

The department plans would have led to projects at nine parks and included such things as adding golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County — the home county of Snyder and Harrell.

Other parts of the initiative that drew heavy criticism included proposals to construct lodges with up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Walton County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration paused the plans after bipartisan opposition.

The Snyder and Harrell bills, which are filed for the legislative session that will start March 4, are dubbed the “State Park Protection Act.”

They would bar the addition of such facilities as golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, ball fields and lodges.

They would allow the installation of cabins that have a maximum occupancy of six guests, though the bills would require cabins, “to the maximum extent practicable, be sited to avoid impacts to a state park’s critical habitat and natural and historical resources.”

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

UF higher education university
Professors challenge DEI restrictions on Florida universities

The professors say Florida's restrictions are “punishing educators and students...

HART starts bus shelter improvements, technology upgrades

Listen: Hillsborough County bus riders may see some upgrades coming...

Adult only website
Judge halts a challenge to Florida’s online age verification law

The decision means the Florida law will remain in effect...

What is a polar vortex? Another one is heading to Florida with an Arctic blast to follow

Abundant cloud cover and rain will keep overnight temperatures more...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: