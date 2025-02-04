Donate Now!
A ‘park preservation’ bill is teed up in the Florida Legislature

Posted on February 4, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
People stand outside while holding signs. A woman in grey shirt holds microphone and stands behind a podium.
Protesters rally at Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County against proposed development plans. Vice President of the Clearwater Audobon Society Kim Begay speaks about the importance of maintaining the park's natural habitats. Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News (2024).

©2025 The News Service of Florida

A Senate committee next week is scheduled to take up a bill that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges in state parks.

The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled Feb. 11 to take up the bill (SB 80), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

The bill follows a controversy last year after the state Department of Environmental Protection released plans for what was called the “Great Outdoors Initiative.”

The plans would have led to projects at nine parks and included such things as adding golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County — the home county of Harrell.

Other parts of the initiative that drew heavy criticism included proposals to construct lodges with up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Walton County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration paused the plans after bipartisan opposition.

Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, has filed an identical bill (HB 209) in the House.

The bills are named the “State Park Preservation Act.”

Lawmakers are holding committee meetings to prepare for the annual legislative session, which will start March 4.

