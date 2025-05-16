Donate Now!
Pasco County is assembling a plan for disaster recovery

Posted on May 15, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
TOPSHOT - Debris is seen in front of the Thunderbird Beach Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Treasure Island, Florida, on October 11, 2024. The death toll from Hurricane Milton has risen to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, 2024, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. More than two million households and businesses were still without power, officials said, and some areas in the path that the monster storm blasted through the state remained flooded. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a press release from Pasco County, “Pasco County’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resources Better Future Action Plan is now available for public review.” This plan outlines the $586 million in federal funding that is being used to rebuild the communities after Hurricanes Idalia, Helene, and Milton.

These workshops will be held on Monday, May 19th at 6 p.m. at Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus located at 3021 Sports Coast Way in Wesley Chapel and on May 20th at 5 p.m. at West Pasco Government Center Board–Board room, 8731 Citizens Drive in New Port Richey.

If you cannot attend in person, you can review the Draft Action Plan and submit feedback before June 12th. 

 

