Pasco Resist plans protest on the 4th of July

Pasco Resists is holding a protest on the 4th of July. Photo curtsey of Larry Richards

On Friday July 4, Pasco Resist is having its fifth organized protest on the corners of Little Road and State Road 54 in Trinity. The protest is to show how Pasco Resist feels there is a betrayal of the freedoms the nation was founded on. This is to show how Americans say no to authoritarian overreach and want to protect people’s rights.

Participants can start arriving at 9:30 and can park at the Mitchell Plaza lot and Walmart.

Larry Richards is the organizer of this protest and he said the Constitution and Bill of Rights is being “eroded.”

“Rights are being taken away from people and the Supreme Court is being neutered and is being catered.”

He said we might be the last defenders of these rights and focuses and hope that elected officials will hear the people who have come out to show they are not okay with the decisions made by the Trump administration.

Richard said he wants this protest to be focused under one topic: “Defense of the Constitution.”

As far as messages and signage goes, we are actively transitioning from the mixed-bag we’ve been seeing to a more focused, “Big-Tent”, non-partisan message: that being the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and how our peaceful protest is not a Democrat thing, or a Republican/Independent/NPA thing, but an American thing and that we may be the last line of defense before revolution is all that’s left. Of course all messages are welcome but please consider tailoring your own message to support this.

This message was sent to participants who have signed up on Mobilize. Richard wants an organized peaceful protest that helps give community members a sense of feeling that they are not alone.

“Any turnout will be a good turnout,” he said.

The protest will happen from 10-12 p.m. on the street corners and volunteers will help assist with parking.