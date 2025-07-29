Pasco Resists protests U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis

Crowd gathers to protest outside the West Pasco Government Center. Photo by Leah Burdick

Outside West Pasco Government Center on Monday around 60 people gathered to share their thoughts about why Congress member Gus Bilirakis should not be in office.

Demonstrators held a mock town hall meeting, even though their member of Congress was not there. People spoke to a photo of Bilirakis proped up on a chair.

An organizer with Pasco Resists recorded demonstrators sharing why they are against Bilirakis’ politics. The video will be sent to Rep. Bilirakis.

Some common issues brought up were how he does not care for the people, how he is not helping veterans and how he only cares about President Donald Trump.

“You sat there while our First Amendment rights have been trampled on? While the Fifth Amendment rights to due processes have been ignored. You have ignored Congressional mandates,” said Veteran Chris Cain.

Cain was an airborne combat engineer and said he took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution and has lived on this foundation. He said he wants Bilirakis to do the same.

“We don’t need a bureaucrat. We need somebody who’s going to stand for that oath and grow a spine,” Cain said.

More than 10 people spoke passionately and emotionally. Listeners agreed and chanted back at times. One speaker even held back tears after sharing a personal story.

“People have to feel that it’s okay to protest. And when they see signs, like, oh, my gosh, I thought I was the only one. No, you’re not,” Jackie Dicaire said.

Dicaire is a retired teacher who thought it was funny that when they planned to oppose Bilirakis, he didn’t show up.

She said it was great to still see people come and speak out even though he was not there.