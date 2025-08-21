“Paving the Way” on Morning Energy

Dolly Parton once said,

Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic performers in the country music industry, and is also known for her success as a songwriter and actress. Additionally, Parton is also known for being an activist and for helping to “pave the way” for future artists seeking a blended career in the music and performing arts industries. However, while Parton was making her mark and paving her way through the entertainment industry, there were many other people around the world who were also paving the way for others who were seeking change. One of these individuals was longtime Tampa Bay radio and TV host, Rob Lorei.

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, Rob Lorei, passed away leaving behind a host of family, friends, and loved ones whose lives he touched in profound ways.

Rob Lorei was one of the founding fathers of WMNF and jumped on the bandwagon in 1977 to help bring community radio to life in the Tampa Bay area. His decision along with other co-founding members ultimately paved the way for artists seeking to break into the music industry as well as individuals seeking opportunities as an on-air radio talent.

In addition to being a founding father of WMNF, Lorei was a former longtime News & Public Affairs Director at WMNF as well as a longtime host of a public affairs program called Radioactivity. In addition to his service at WMNF, Lorei was a moderator for a weekly public affairs program called “Florida This Week” which aired on WEDU PBS for nearly 24 years.

Beyond local, national or international public figures, there have been many amazing individuals over the years who have helped to pave the way for many of the freedoms, entertainments, and modern day conveniences that we enjoy today.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the value of “Paving the Way”, as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.