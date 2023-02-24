“Paving The Way” on Morning Energy

There are many commemorative holidays that occur during the month of February. Some of these holidays include: President’s Day, Susan B. Anthony Day and Black History Month. Each of these holidays serve as a reminder of individuals who have helped to pave the way towards a better future for many.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail”.

Paving the way is not without its challenges. Sometimes it can be a lonely and very isolated journey. And in some cases people may lose their lives or perhaps never see the full fruition of their personal efforts in their lifetime. Paving the way also often stems from a deep yearning for an improvement in the present condition of either oneself or those whom we love. It can also stem from a deep yearning for the technological advancement of mankind. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance and value of paving the way as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.