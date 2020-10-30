Share this:

In his 1841 essay,“Compensation”, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “In the order of nature we cannot render benefits to those from whom we receive them, or only seldom. But the benefit we receive must be rendered again, line for line, deed for deed, cent for cent, to somebody”. Emerson’s words are a great summary of the expression of, “Paying It Forward”. To “Pay it forward” is a popular idiom which means that someone performs a good dead for you, and instead of you paying them back, you “Pay It Forward” by doing a good deed for someone else.

We live in a world where we constantly benefit from the sacrifices and commitments of others; whether it involves our health, entertainment or freedoms. However, despite the many daily benefits that we enjoy, we should always strive to do our part to ensure that we appreciate these benefits by “Paying It Forward”, which can be easily done by expressing kindness to others.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the benefits of “Paying It Forward” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

