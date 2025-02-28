Donate Now!
Will You Play Everlong!? – Peace Cult

Posted on February 28, 2025 • by Ken Apperson
Enjoy the in-your-face, indie/punk styling of Peace Cult on this episode of Live Music Showcase! On this episode we have a lot of fun getting to know this nose-bleeding, bass-slapping, badass band!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life.  Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org

FOLLOW us on Facebook and watch the live stream each week right HERE.

Subscribe and watch the live stream on Youtube right HERE.

Listen to the show in podcast form on Spotify right HERE.

About Peace Cult

Peace Cult is an alternative rock group from Tampa, Florida. Connecting through their live performances and contagious live energy, they’ve made themselves a staple in the Florida scene. With a sound that reflects the raw energy of punk combined with a modern pop-rock twist, Peace Cult is redefining what it means to be an alternative band in today’s music landscape.

Check out their website here at https://www.peacecultband.com/

