Permaculture “Closing the Loop”

On today’s Sustainable Living Program we talked about permaculture and ‘Closing the Loop’ with three presenters at this year’s Florida Permaculture Convergence. Joining us was Koreen Brennan, a local permaculture designer and teacher, Jungle Jay Hardman, a Florida Native, Anthropologist, Archeologist and Community Activist and Don Hall, Director of Transition Sarasota and Co-Director of Transitions USA. Topics discussed were the principles of permaculture, recycling, growing vegetables, details about the Convergence, food deserts, etc.
All three guests are on FaceBook.
www.flpermacultureconvergence.org/