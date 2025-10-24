Donate Now!
Permaculture Convergence with Micanopy Joe Pierce

Posted on October 24, 2025 • by Grace Behnke
Join host John Butts and his guests Wendel and Micanopy Joe Pierce to discuss permaculture and the annual Permaculture Convergence. Wendel graduated from UF with a Bachelor’s in Plant Sciences and Entomology and a Masters in Agricultural Education. Joe Pierce is a permaculture teacher, consultant and designer as well as the owner of Mosswood Farm Store in Micanopy, Fl. He will be a speaker at the upcoming permaculture convergence focusing on bamboo. Both are long time Permaculture Convergence attendees.

Topics discussed include:

-the upcoming Permaculture Convergence Nov. 7-9th

-growing bananas and bamboo

-growing with permaculture principals in Florida

and more!

To get in touch with Joe you can email him at CyberJoeDaddy@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram at the same name.

Find out more about the Florida Permaculture Convergence at their website.

