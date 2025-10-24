Permaculture Convergence with Micanopy Joe Pierce

Join host John Butts and his guests Wendel and Micanopy Joe Pierce to discuss permaculture and the annual Permaculture Convergence. Wendel graduated from UF with a Bachelor’s in Plant Sciences and Entomology and a Masters in Agricultural Education. Joe Pierce is a permaculture teacher, consultant and designer as well as the owner of Mosswood Farm Store in Micanopy, Fl. He will be a speaker at the upcoming permaculture convergence focusing on bamboo. Both are long time Permaculture Convergence attendees.

Topics discussed include:

-the upcoming Permaculture Convergence Nov. 7-9th

-growing bananas and bamboo

-growing with permaculture principals in Florida

and more!

To get in touch with Joe you can email him at CyberJoeDaddy@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram at the same name.

Find out more about the Florida Permaculture Convergence at their website.

