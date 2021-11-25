PHOTOS: The Last Waltz starring Have Gun Will Travel & Friends

Share this:

The Last Waltz starring Have Gun Will Travel & Friends

Such A Night – Dozens of local musicians gathered again for a reprise of a local tradition. Sean O’Brien of MNE Presents put together a Caravan of Tampa Bay’s finest to share a recreation of the classic Martin Scorsese film The Last Waltz. The film, for the uninitiated, was of The Band’s farewell show held on Thanksgiving Day in 1976.

This year’s concert saw a change of scenery moving from Crowbar to Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center in Tampa, allowing a larger audience to feel The Weight of their favorite locals joining together for the first time since live music returned to Tampa Bay. All proceeds from the event went to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).





























