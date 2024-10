“Sometimes we can find our greatest strength when we are picking up the pieces of the worst times in our lives”… ~ by Dave Hedges

When tragic events happen in our lives we often find ourselves in a state of confusion, despondency and weariness. Yet, it is still possible toand start all over again.

“Picking Up The Pieces” is an idiom that refers to the process of gathering what remains and trying to make a situation better after something terrible has happened which can involve personal relationships, business ventures and natural disasters.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring how to pick up those broken pieces, as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.