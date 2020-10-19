Hear from the Pinellas candidates for Sheriff and for School Board District 7

Share this:

Monday is the first day of in-person early voting in Florida.

On MidPoint we focused on two races in Pinellas County: Sheriff and School Board (District 7).

We aired most of two candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area and the League of Women Voters of North Pinellas. Video of both are below.

You can listen to the full program here.

The Sheriff’s race pits incumbent Republican Sheriff Bob Gualtieri against Democratic challenger Eliseo Santana. That forum was moderated by attorney Tamara Felton-Howard.

The School Board race in the south Pinellas District 7 is between Karl Nurse and Caprice Edmond and was moderated by Joe Hamilton.