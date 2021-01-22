Pinellas has new shipment of coronavirus vaccines; registration begins Saturday

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced Friday that it has gotten a new shipment of coronavirus vaccines. Registration for new appointments begins Saturday morning. You can register at the state’s vaccine portal, or call (844) 770-8548.

The full press release is below:

Pinellas receives new shipment of COVID vaccines for 65+ residents

Registration opens Saturday; appointments will fill quickly

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, for additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments

State Health Department and County partnering to distribute an additional 8,000 vaccines

Proof of Florida residency required per State announcement this week

Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 65 and older re-opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, following a new shipment of 8,000 doses from the State of Florida. Appointments start early next week and are expected to fill quickly.

Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections and can be scheduled online through the CDR HealthPro portal starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 at https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/. Residents accessing the portal prior to 10 a.m. on Saturday will be able to create an account, but will not be able to book their appointment until the set time of 10 a.m. No appointments will be booked prior to Saturday at 10 a.m.

Pinellas County Fire paramedic crews will operate the four public vaccination sites for seniors over 65 in coordination with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

To get a vaccine appointment, residents must first create an account and then select an available time. Creating an account does not guarantee availability for this round of appointments. There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

New requirement announced by the State of Florida: Patients must show proof of Florida residency to receive a vaccine. Examples include: a valid Florida Drivers License, state-issued ID, deed, or utility bill with the patient’s name and address. Part-time residents will be asked to provide a part-time rental agreement.

Those without internet access or who need assistance with the portal can call (844) 770-8548. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish. Any resident with the ability to access the internet is strongly encouraged to use the online portal, as phone wait times can be lengthy.

Notifications of new vaccine appointment openings in Pinellas will not be available through sign-ups on the patient portal. Residents are asked to check the website https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/, Facebook and Twitter for regular updates and future vaccine availability.

Appointments will be scheduled at sites in various parts of the county.

Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation. Appointments for the required second dose can be made at the time of scheduling.

Family members must sign up and register individually for appointments.

Those arriving ahead of schedule may be turned away and instructed to return at their scheduled time. For more information about vaccines and what to expect at your appointment, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.

Meanwhile, Pinellas County extended its state of local emergency:

Pinellas County has extended its State of Local Emergency for COVID-19 through Jan. 29. The extension was issued by County Administrator Barry A. Burton by delegated authority from the Board of County Commissioners.

The extension keeps in effect a County ordinance requiring face coverings within public places and restaurants and bars to serve only patrons who are seated. Public health officials continue to closely monitor the 7-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests, hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity.

For comprehensive information about COVID-19 in Pinellas County, including testing locations and vaccination information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.