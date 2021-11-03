Pinellas County Commission will consider 100% renewable energy future

Share this:

The Pinellas County Commission will vote this month on whether to set a zero-emission target. Part of how it would accomplish that would be through a transition to renewable energy.

Here’s the text that the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners will vote on during their November 9 meeting: “A RESOLUTION OF PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA, TARGETING A TRANSITION TO 100% RENEWABLE, ZERO-EMISSION, CLEAN ENERGY FOR COUNTY OPERATIONS BY 2040 AND COUNTYWIDE BY 2050”. The public meeting is at 2:00 p.m.

The Suncoast Sierra Club supports what they call the “Ready For 100” campaign. According to the Sierra Club, only about a dozen counties in the U.S. have zero-emission targets countywide.

Several cities in Pinellas have already committed to a 100% Clean Energy Future: St. Petersburg, Largo, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

WMNF’s Sean Kinane interviewed Bryan Beckman, chair of the Suncoast Sierra Club’s executive committee about the Ready for 100 campaign in Pinellas.

Listen to the full show here:

Also on the show we looked at a new report about green jobs.