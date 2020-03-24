Pinellas County has its first COVID-19 death

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says that a 67-year-old Pinellas resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away Monday. It’s the first COVID-19 death in Pinellas.

As of Tuesday morning, The Florida Department of Health reported there have been 1,412 total positive coronavirus cases in the state and 18 deaths.

That’s an increase of one death and nearly 200 positive cases since Monday night.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area: 91 in Hillsborough County, 45 in Pinellas, 16 in Manatee, 26 in Sarasota, 15 in Pasco and 13 in Polk.

The CDC says the number of positive cases in the U.S. is 33,404, resulting in 400 deaths.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is expected to open in Tampa as soon as Wednesday. But not everyone can get tested. A printed confirmation is required.

Here’s how to get one: In an email release Wednesday, Hillsborough County says that beginning this morning, people with symptoms should call the main county telephone number, (813) 272-5900. Residents will be asked a series of questions regarding their current medical condition, recent travel history and who they have been in contact with over the past two weeks to determine if a test is warranted. If it is, the caller will be sent a confirmation by email with their scheduled date and time. They must print and take their confirmation to the drive-through testing site at Raymond James Stadium once it is operational.

Hillsborough County will consider a nightly curfew in a meeting of its emergency policy group on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that also on Thursday, Pinellas County will consider a shelter-in-place (stay-at-home) order and that the idea has the support of a majority of Commissioners.