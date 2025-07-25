Pinellas County Schools face federal freeze

School by icafreitas via iStock for WMNF News.

Pinellas County schools held a community forum to address their concerns on how their federal education grant of $9 million was unexpectedly frozen on June 30. The school district was told the funds are under review, but they feel this is not a reasonable expectation with school starting in a month.

The board hosted a community forum on Thursday to inform the community on what has happened and to help advocate for the release of funds.

Kevin Hendrick is the superintendent and started off the meeting by going through the district budget, the budget timeline, the federal funds timeline and talked about the breakdown of the grants.

Hendricks said school districts need to move forward with plans and need closure so schools know how to eliminate or accommodate the lack of funding.

“We don’t have a month, two months, or six months to figure this out. We have to act on this now,” said Hendricks.

What is at risk with funds frozen:

Title 2 – $3,518,394 With no funding, four position in human resources and professional development that focuses on brining in new teacher With no funding, pay will be reduced for teacher mentors With no funding, there will be a reduction on the number of opportunity for professional development or attend anything outside of the district With no funding, certifications will be reduced

Title 3- $892,391 With no funding, there will be 13 reductions of English Speaker of Others teacher positions in elementary schools

Title 4- $3,095,375 Cut of student field trips Instructional staff developers eliminated or moved to other positions

Adult Education- $1,406,851 The Adult program helps adults be able to read at a 5th grade level



“No employee in the district will lose their job as a result of this and affected employees even if their position is changing, their salary will remain the same for the school year,” said Hendricks.

Board Chair Laura Hine said if community members want to help with schools they should connect with the Office of Strategic Partnerships.

This partnership helps connect families, communities and schools through volunteer programs and more.

To learn more about how to volunteer, visit the Pinellas County School Board’s website.

Another way to help is through the Pinellas Education Foundation. This foundation has raised more than $200 million to support students and teachers.

Hine also said members should contact the state governor or the Department of Education to express why the money needs to be unfrozen.

Hendricks said they are not sure if or when the funding will be unfrozen.