284 Pinellas County Schools students and 222 employees test positive for coronavirus over winter break

Locations affected Number of positive employees Number of positive students Bus/Classroom Impact

Administration Building 16 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Anona Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Azalea Middle School 2 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Bardmoor Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Bauder Elementary School 2 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Bay Point Elementary School 3 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Bay Point Middle School 2 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Bay Vista Fund Elementary School 0 7 No impact to bus or classroom

Bayside High School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Bear Creek Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Belcher Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Belleair Elementary School 1 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Blanton Elementary School 4 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Boca Ciega High School 0 6 No impact to bus or classroom

Brooker Creek Elementary School 3 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Calvin Hunsinger School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Campbell Park Elementary School 5 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Carwise Middle School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Clearview Adult Education Center 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Clearwater Fund Middle School 1 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Clearwater High School 3 15 No impact to bus or classroom

Countryside High School 1 6 No impact to bus or classroom

Curlew Creek Elementary School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Curtis Fund Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Cypress Woods Elementary School 1 4 No impact to bus or classroom

Disston Academy 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Douglas Jamerson Elementary School 4 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Dunedin Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Dunedin High School 4 13 No impact to bus or classroom

Dunedin Highland Middle School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

East Lake High School 0 10 No impact to bus or classroom

East Lake Middle School 2 5 No impact to bus or classroom

Eisenhower Elementary School 0 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Elisa Nelson Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Fairmount Park Elementary School 2 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Forest Lakes Elementary School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Frontier Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Fuguitt Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Garrison-Jones Elementary School 4 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Gibbs High School 2 4 No impact to bus or classroom

Gulf Beaches Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Gulfport Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

High Point Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Highland Lakes Elementary School 1 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Hollins High School 4 5 No impact to bus or classroom

James Sanderlin K-8 1 4 No impact to bus or classroom

John Hopkins Middle School 4 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Kings Highway Elementary School 2 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Lake St. George Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Lakeview Fund Elementary School 1 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Lakewood Elementary School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Lakewood High School 0 4 JV and Varsity boys basketball teams

Largo High School 1 10 No impact to bus or classroom

Largo Middle School 2 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Lealman Avenue Elementary School 4 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Lealman Innovation Academy 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Leila Davis Elementary School 2 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Lynch Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Madeira Beach Fundamental 0 6 No impact to bus or classroom

Marjorie Rawlings Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Maximo Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

McMullen-Booth Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Meadowlawn Middle School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Midtown Academy 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Mildred Helms Elementary School 4 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Mount Vernon Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

New Heights Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Nina Harris ESE 4 2 No impact to bus or classroom

North Shore Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Northeast High School 3 7 No impact to bus or classroom

Northwest Elementary School 3 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Oak Grove Middle School 5 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Oakhurst Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Oldsmar Elementary School 2 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Osceola Fundamental High School 3 7 No impact to bus or classroom

Osceola Middle School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Ozona Elementary School 0 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Palm Harbor Middle School 0 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Palm Harbor University High School 3 11 No impact to bus or classroom

Paul B. Stephens ESE 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Perkins Elementary School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Central Elementary School 0 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Park Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Park High School 4 5 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Park Middle School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Secondary School 1 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Technical College Clearwater 2 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg 1 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Plumb Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Ponce de Leon Elementary School 2 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Richard O. Jacobsen High School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Safety Harbor Middle School 4 10 No impact to bus or classroom

Sandy Lane Elementary School 5 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Sawgrass Lake Elementary School 3 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Seminole Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Seminole High School 3 13 No impact to bus or classroom

Seminole Middle School 3 4 No impact to bus or classroom

Seventy-Fourth Street Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Shore Acres Elementary School 2 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Skycrest Elementary School 3 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Skyview Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Southern Oak Elementary School 1 2 No impact to bus or classroom

St. Petersburg High School 3 8 No impact to bus or classroom

Starkey Elementary School 0 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Sunset Hills Elementary School 0 2 No impact to bus or classroom

Tarpon Springs Elementary School 1 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Tarpon Springs Fund Elementary School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Tarpon Springs High School 0 9 No impact to bus or classroom

Tarpon Springs Middle School 0 3 No impact to bus or classroom

Thurgood Marshall Fund Middle School 1 1 No impact to bus or classroom

Tyrone Middle School 3 4 No impact to bus or classroom

Walsingham Elementary School 3 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Walter Pownall Service Center 12 0 No impact to bus or classroom

Westgate Elementary School 1 3 No impact to bus or classroom