St. Petersburg Election Day information

This is the first open contest mayoral race in St. Petersburg since 2008. Candidates Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon are now in a battleground election after neither received over 50% of votes in the August run-off. Several City Council races are on the ballot as well. Statewide, voter registration has concluded but early voting will continue in Pinellas until 7:00 PM tonight. Polling locations will be open 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM tomorrow for registered voters. Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Dustin Chase, explains how people can still vote without going to a polling place. “Voters can still come to one of our three offices, request a mail ballot, they can even vote the mail ballot in our office, and return it to us right there in the office. All mail ballots though must be received by 7:00 PM on election day.” Go to votepinellas.com for more election information and sample ballots. Voters can also visit Vote411.org for in-depth breakdowns of seven charter amendments and one tax exemption measure on ballots.