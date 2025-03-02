TwinkVision: Pride @ The Village Brings Joy, Advocacy, and Unforgettable Performances to Pinellas Park

On March 1st, Pride @ The Village returned to Studios @ 5663, after a year-long hiatus, transforming the space into a vibrant community, advocacy, and celebration festival. The outdoor area was lined with arts and crafts vendors, food, and a diverse lineup of community organizations. Inside, there were local artist studios, two kids’ story times, and a legendary drag performance.

Organizations such as Equality Florida, Diversity Arts, and OUTCoast, among others, had booths that were packed with individuals eager to learn about ongoing advocacy efforts and resources available to the LGBTQIA+ community. Equality Florida offered information on their latest initiatives to combat anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, while OUTCoast Florida highlighted inclusive resources for exploring the Sunshine State with pride.

Adding to the spirit of activism and support were the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who roamed the festival, offering blessings, glitter, and sass in equal measure. Their presence not only provided plenty of laughs but also served as a reminder of the power of camp and activism in pushing forward LGBTQIA+ rights. For animal lovers, the Friends of Strays Animal Shelter booth was a hit, offering information about their work rescuing animals across Pinellas County.

As the sun set, the festivities moved indoors for an evening of performances that left the crowd both entertained and inspired. Daphne Ferraro served as the night’s emcee, and her blend of sharp wit and hilarious commentary kept the audience laughing from start to finish. One of the most impactful moments of the night was when Alice Marie Gripp took the stage, wearing a stunning dress hand-painted with the prints of their students’ GSA (Gender-Sexuality Alliance) and emblazoned with the words “Protect Queer Kids.” The dress was both a visual masterpiece and a powerful statement, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

The evening’s talent didn’t stop there. Vyn Suazion delivered a vocal performance that was nothing short of spectacular. With powerful runs and a voice that seemed to fill every corner of the room, Vyn’s act was a masterclass in how to captivate an audience. Veronica Foxx also took to the stage, delivering a performance that combined glamour and energy. Her ability to command attention was unmatched, and her stage presence left the crowd roaring with appreciation. There was also a Q&A with all of the performers after the show.

For more information about the Pinellas Arts Village, click here! Check out pictures from The Big Gay Radio Show host, Chris Gorman, below.

STREET FESTIVAL:

DRAG SHOW: