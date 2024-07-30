Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Plaintiffs push back in fight over medical treatment for transgender Floridians

Posted on by Staff
Share
LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
Transgender flag.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Attorneys for a transgender man and parents of trans children urged a federal appeals court Monday to reject a request that would allow Florida to restrict treatments for gender dysphoria while a legal battle continues.

The state on July 17 filed a motion at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking a stay of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that blocked restrictions Florida imposed last year on treatments for transgender people.

The motion, if granted, would allow the restrictions to be in effect while the appeals court considers the state’s underlying appeal of Hinkle’s decision — a process that likely will take months.

But in a 46-page response filed Monday, attorneys for plaintiffs in the case argued the Atlanta-based appeals court should reject the motion, saying state officials did “not even attempt to meet their burden of showing that the district court’s (Hinkle’s) careful, detailed, and well-supported findings are ‘clearly erroneous.’”

“Neither defendants (state officials) nor the public will suffer any harm from allowing transgender Floridians to maintain the same access to medical care that they had for many years before 2023,” the response said. “In contrast, the trial evidence demonstrated the real and serious harms that plaintiffs and class members will continue to suffer if they are unable to access treatments that have been shown to be safe and effective in relieving the symptoms of gender dysphoria.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys also pointed to what they described as Hinkle’s “detailed and well-supported findings establishing that the legislative and rulemaking processes were infected by animus and an improper purpose to single out transgender people for adverse treatment.”

Hinkle last month prohibited state health officials from enforcing the 2023 law and regulations, which would bar the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to treat children for gender dysphoria and make it harder for transgender adults to access care.

In the 101-page ruling, Hinkle wrote that “gender identity is real” and likened opposition to transgender people to racism and misogyny.

“The state of Florida can regulate as needed but cannot flatly deny transgender individuals safe and effective medical treatment — treatment with medications routinely provided to others with the state’s full approval so long as the purpose is not to support the patient’s transgender identity,” he wrote.

Florida quickly appealed and, in the motion for a stay, disputed Hinkle’s conclusions about issues such as animus toward transgender people. The motion requested a stay “as soon as practicable.”

“The state suffers irreparable harm because its laws have been enjoined,” the motion said. “And the state and its citizens face the prospect of risky, possible ineffective, and certainly life-altering treatments being administered.”

Florida and other Republican-controlled states have approved numerous laws and regulations in recent years focused on transgender people. One of the highest-profile issues has been restricting use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors with gender dysphoria.

The federal government defines gender dysphoria clinically as “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

In addition to banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors with gender dysphoria, the 2023 Florida law also affected transgender adults. It allowed only physicians — not nurse practitioners — to approve hormone therapy and barred the use of telehealth for new prescriptions. Opponents argued that the restrictions severely reduced access to hormone therapy for adults.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has long disputed arguments about the effectiveness of gender-dysphoria treatments, particularly for minors.

“Letting the state’s laws stand pending an appeal makes the most sense,” the motion for a stay said. “Whether the state chooses to use a hammer or a scalpel to regulate gender-dysphoria treatments is a matter for the state to decide.”

But attorneys for the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit argued in Monday’s response that state officials “offer no evidence of anyone in Florida receiving inadequate care or suffering adverse consequences, nor do they provide any evidence suggesting that minors would be better off receiving no medical treatment at all than the same care that was available until 2023.”

“Lastly, the public does not have an interest in preventing transgender people from accessing needed medical care,” the response said. “Nor does the public have an interest in the state’s enforcement of an unconstitutional law.”

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Florida Is The Laboratory for Project 2025

Anders Croy, Communications Director of DeSantis Watch explains how Florida...

guns gun violence die-in
Feds want a judge to throw out Florida’s lawsuit over gun background checks

The Biden administration urged a judge to toss out a...

Five people sit at a long table with a black tablecloth in front of a yellow wall and a mounted big screen television.
City leaders hold town hall meeting in New Tampa

Around 60 people attended a Town Hall meeting in Tampa...

The Scoop: Weds. July 31th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays Stadium has been approved for funding by Pinellas County...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism On today's Retro Throwback Thursday we're giving a shoutout to the talented local artist Eric Hornsby for gracing us with his presence on air! You have likely enjoyed Eric's public murals across Tampa and can explore more of his stunning artwork by visiting his account @arist_esh 🎨 #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for a great show with the golden vocals of Sarah Mae Gunn Music and Laura Lonero Enjoy live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: