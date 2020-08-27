Players call for Stanley Cup Playoffs to be halted in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests

NHL Stanley Cup

Some professional hockey players have called for the Stanley Cup Playoffs to be halted in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, player Evander Kane tweeted today that players with the league’s Hockey Diversity Alliance “have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today.”

Yesterday, Kane tweeted, “Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgment from the @nhl, just straight-up insulting.”

 

 