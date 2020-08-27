Players call for Stanley Cup Playoffs to be halted in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests

Some professional hockey players have called for the Stanley Cup Playoffs to be halted in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, player Evander Kane tweeted today that players with the league’s Hockey Diversity Alliance “have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today.”
We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.
— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
Yesterday, Kane tweeted, “Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgment from the @nhl, just straight-up insulting.”
Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgement from the @nhl, just straight up insulting. https://t.co/1KrpUvFhaQ
— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
[STATEMENT]
Our response to the NHL’s response to the radical injustice and violence. pic.twitter.com/c9vfcwOJ7t
— Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) August 27, 2020
Players in the bubble are telling me they’re not playing tonight. But we await official announcement from the NHL and NHLPA.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 27, 2020