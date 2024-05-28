Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The policy count goes down for Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance

Posted on by Staff
Share
homeowner's insurance
Property insurance. by designer481 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. had a nearly 13,000-customer decrease last week as private insurers could take policies through what is known as a “depopulation” program.

Citizens had 1,188,557 policies as of Friday, down from 1,201,536 policies a week earlier and 1,196,736 two weeks earlier.

The decrease coincided with three private insurers — Slide Insurance Co., Security First Insurance Co. and American Integrity Insurance Co. of Florida — being able to assume policies from Citizens last week.

Under the depopulation program, private insurers receive approval from state regulators to take batches of Citizens policies.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has become the state’s largest carrier in recent years as private companies dropped policies and raised rates because of financial problems.

Citizens reached as many as 1.412 million policies in fall 2023 before seeing reductions because of the depopulation program.

State leaders have long sought to reduce the size of Citizens, at least in part, because of financial risks if Florida gets hit by a major hurricane or multiple hurricanes.

But policy takeouts are not expected in the coming months as insurers stay away from additional risks during hurricane season, which will start Saturday.

“The likelihood of depopulation in midstream of hurricane season has become very unlikely,”

Citizens Board of Governors Chairman Carlos Beruff said during a May 14 meeting.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

investing
Florida governor signs 9 bills, including one targeting the financial exploitation of seniors

A new Florida law allows banks to delay disbursing money...

Drought worsens for some areas in Florida like the Tampa Bay region; is the rainy season here yet?

The drought has worsened to a moderate drought stretching from...

death penalty protest
A new death penalty rule in Florida is a ‘game of chance’ that unconstitutionally “silences Black voices,” groups say

Groups argue that a change in Florida's death-penalty process unconstitutionally...

Senator Rick Scott urges hurricane preparedness in St. Pete Beach

Hurricane Season starts this Saturday. Florida Senator Rick Scott visited St....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Roxx Revolt! This Florida band doesn't adhere to any of the subjections placed upon rock acts; Experimental with their sound and aesthetics this is a band you do not want to miss! Watch them live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #wmnf #Music SPECIAL #THROWBACKTHURSDAY! This is were it all began. That spark of an idea and the acknowledgment that the area was in need of great community radio. Thank you Cam for all you have done to make the WMNF vision a reality! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Thank you so much, Creative Loafing Tampa, for the fantastic article honoring the incredible Cameron Dilley! We're grateful for everything Cameron has done for WMNF. Be sure to tune in for his final sign-off on Friday. We love you, Cameron! Please add a message to him below! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio We love your comments! So we brought back the Comment/Review of the month! Let us know what you think by posting a comment or review in the review section of our page! Thank you to the Best Listeners Ever! #wmnf #communityradio #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: