Political strategist Maya Brown on the midterm elections

Share this:

With just a week to go before the final day of voting, Democratic political consultant Maya Brown joined WaveMakers to talk midterms. Brown was named one of the 150 most influential people in Florida politics by FloridaPolitics.com. In 2020, she was named one of Influence magazine’s 30 under 30. She recently helped elect Ashley Gantt of Miami to Congress and is working on the re-election campaign for state Representatives Michelle Raynor and Fentrice Driskell.

Listen to the entire program here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.