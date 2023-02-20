Polk County Clerk of Court to waive court collection fees

Share this:

In an effort to get drivers on the road, the Polk County Clerk of Court will once again halt collection fees on unpaid balances for one day only.

Many people have their driver’s licenses suspended for something as simple as not paying court fees. On top of that, the court tacks on collection fees to the overall cost. But for one day only, those collection fees will be waived in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Clerk of Court, on Saturday, March 11th, from 9am to 1pm, customers can pay in person at the Polk County courthouse or by phone at 863-534-4446. Once paid, customers can reinstate their driver’s licenses.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will also be on-site to issue new licenses.

For more, visit www.polkcountyclerk.net.