Polk County Judge John Flynn is reprimanded for his campaign statements

Posted on February 5, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Florida Supreme Court
Florida Supreme Court by felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday publicly reprimanded a Polk County judge who was accused of making statements during a 2022 election campaign that showed bias in favor of law-enforcement agencies.

Judge John Flynn appeared before the Supreme Court for the reprimand.

The Supreme Court in November approved a settlement that included a 25-day suspension without pay for Flynn and the administration of a reprimand.

“This serious misconduct risked undermining public confidence in your impartiality and in the overall fairness of our criminal justice system,” Chief Justice Carlos Muniz said to Flynn, who stood silently Wednesday before the court.

Muniz said Flynn admitted mistakes and acknowledged violating judicial canons.

