Polk County political group creates travel advisory for those traveling to the U.S.

Posted on May 7, 2025 • by Chris Young
Donald Trump
President Donald J. Trump signed numerous executive orders on his first day in office. Photo provided by Donald J. Trump's Facebook for WMNF News.

A small Polk County political group is calling out the Trump administration in a big way. 

The Polk County Progressive Democratic Caucus is calling on for a general strike as well as an advisory against travel to the United States because of the crackdown on undocumented migrants by the Trump administration. 

Among other issues, the caucus says President Trump has ‘threatened the rights of all people’ with the ‘deportation of individuals without due process.

Jim Edwards is a board member of the Polk County Progressive Democratic Caucus. 

He said the organization issued the travel advisory because people have been deported without due process, and that rule of law is being violated. 

“The State Department has issued these advisories because of these very circumstances we now see in the United States happening in other countries. And so our organization, the Progressive Democrats, thought it would be prudent to issue a similar advisory,” Edwards told WMNF.

They’re also asking the country to prepare for a nationwide strike throughout the entire U.S. economy. 

It’s a huge ask from a Florida political organization of only 30 people, but Edwards said it is necessary.

“In the face of a constitutional crisis, the only way that we’re going to change anything is by acts of the people,” Edwards said.

The boycott is in conjunction with ‘The General Strike,’ a New York-based initiative that is planning a widespread strike once 11 million Americans sign on. 

President Donald Trump’s administration has made illegal immigration a top priority, with the White House recently saying it’ll pay immigrants one thousand dollars to leave the country.

Player position: