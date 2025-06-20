A poll finds that Floridians are going into debt over grocery costs

School lunch by XiXinXing via iStock for WMNF News.

The temperature isn’t the only thing that has been rising recently; the cost of food has been increasing for the past several years, and Floridians are feeling the effects.

Grocery bills have been outpacing Floridian incomes for several years now, forcing families to stretch their already limited budgets and even take on debt or choose between food and other essentials, such as healthcare or rent.

A recent statewide poll conducted by Change Research for No Kid Hungry Florida shares that a little over half of respondents’ debt had increased in the past year due to the cost of food.

Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida, says the findings were surprising.

“There were a lot of really interesting findings this year, one in particular is how many families, really overwhelmingly, 85% of them, were telling us that the food costs are increasing considerably faster when compared to their income,” Beard said.

This is a 7% increase from what respondents reported in March of 2024.

Black and Hispanic communities, especially women of color, have been hit the hardest, with nearly two-in-three women of color experiencing increased debt over the past year.

Instead of saving for retirement or putting away money for their kids’ college fund, Floridians have been forced to choose between making mortgage payments and fueling their cars or providing nutritious food for their families.

The poll included statements from several respondents.

“We have eaten significantly less or skipping meals which has had a direct impact on energy levels overall in our household,” said a dad in Lee County.

“Mentally, it feels impossible. Things just keep getting worse and it feels like nothing will ever be affordable ever again,” said a man in Palm Beach County.

Beard says it doesn’t have to be this way. There are policy solutions that Florida can use to help families with the cost of food over the summer months.

“One specific opportunity that Florida has, as we’re in the summer months right now, is called Summer EBT, or SUN Bucks, which is a grocery benefit for families who are getting free and reduced lunch during the school year or are participating in SNAP, and that would provide some support for families to purchase healthy foods all their local grocer over the summer months,” said Beard.

“Florida is one of 13 states that has elected to not yet participate, and we are hopeful that in future summers we can make a different choice.”

Families with children have also struggled tremendously, with 63% reporting harm to their financial well-being and 65% reporting that their household diets have become less nutritious.

As a result, over 60% of parents and guardians share that their physical and mental health has been negatively impacted.

While many have tried to hide the impact of these issues from their children, a concerning number still noticed a decline in their children’s physical and mental health.

To view the full findings, visit the No Kids Hungry Florida site.