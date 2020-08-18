Here’s a list of Saturday “pop up” coronavirus testing sites in Pinellas County

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Below is coronavirus testing site information provided by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County in an email Tuesday:

To provide access to more members of the community, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is partnering with the Pinellas County Urban League on a series of Saturday COVID-19 pop-up testing events from now until Oct. 3. Hours are 8-11 a.m. at each.

For information about testing, call the Urban League’s COVID-19 Testing Hotline at 888-320-9077. Testing in Pinellas is at these locations:

North Greenwood

Saturday Aug. 22

Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center

1201 Douglas Ave.

Clearwater, FL 33755

South St. Petersburg

Saturday Aug. 29

Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church

955 20th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Greater Ridgecrest

Saturday Sept. 5

Largo Health Department

12420 130th Ave. N.

Largo, FL 33774

North Greenwood

Saturday Sept. 12

Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center

1201 Douglas Ave.

Clearwater, FL 33755

Tarpon Springs

Saturday Sept. 19, and Sept. 26

Mt. Hermon MBC

400 South Levis Ave

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

South St. Petersburg

Saturday, Oct. 3

Site to be determined

The events provide testing at no cost in areas where there is a disproportionate number of residents without access to transportation; those in cars or on foot can be tested and they can be asymptomatic.

The first event was in Greater Ridgecrest on Aug. 15 and others will follow in Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs. The testing locations are also listed on the DOH-Pinellas Facebook page here:

https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHealthyPinellas%2Fevents&data=02%7C01%7CSean%40wmnf.org%7C8c622203fcf347f5466708d843a46897%7Ceff8000820724c42b3fe736c3260d23f%7C0%7C0%7C637333720708785287&sdata=4XlEn9HJsJbuvB1Yv9PgBG2mdTg365%2BAIqdMS7pEt6A%3D&reserved=0.

The Saturday, Oct. 3 event’s site will be determined later based on community response.

For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinellashealth.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CSean%40wmnf.org%7C8c622203fcf347f5466708d843a46897%7Ceff8000820724c42b3fe736c3260d23f%7C0%7C0%7C637333720708785287&sdata=kY09OklJvB8r%2FUHVZtWc1d2rBo23JTmDgYAxE9Y3l3w%3D&reserved=0

or follow us on Twitter @HealthyPinellas.