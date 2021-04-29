Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in St. Pete

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has announced two pop-up community vaccination clinics on May 1 and May 9 in St. Petersburg.

The health department says the purpose is to “make COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible to all Pinellas residents,”

Florida residents 16 and older can register by phone at (727) 433-8077 or online.

Minors who are 16-17 years old can receive a vaccine only with a parent present. Vaccines are provided at no cost.

These are the St. Petersburg vaccine locations:

Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S. Sunday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Childs Park Recreation Center, 4301 13th Ave. S.

Here is a link for more information about DOH-Pinellas.

You can also follow the county’s health department on Twitter @HealthyPinellas.