Port Tampa Bay says 29 cruise ships will sail this month

In a span of 5 days, 7 ships will sail from Port Tampa Bay. The port says these ships will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact. During the month of December, 29 ships will be sailing from the port. According to a press release from Port Tampa Bay, this year there are 1.2 million cruise guests on 260 individual sailings. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said “Port Tampa Bay and our community are on a roll. It’s so exciting to see the cruise activity here.” The cruise business accounts for about 20 percent of the port’s profits. Port Tampa Bay President Paul Anderson said, “We are so proud of the relationship with our cruise partners, and we realize the importance of this industry on the economy of Tampa Bay and the entire region.”