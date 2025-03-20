Postal workers union rallies against Trump’s moves to privatize USPS

APWU members in Carrollwood By: Josh Holton (3/20/2025)

About 70 postal workers and labor organizers rallied in Tampa today (Thursday) amid threats to privatize the United States Postal Service. It was part of The American Postal Workers Union’s national “Day of Action”

Last month President Donald Trump said he may put the U.S. Postal Service under the control of the Commerce Department. In effect that would be an executive branch takeover of the post office. According to a letter that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, sent to Congress on Monday, he is working with the Department of Government Efficiency to help in cutting costs and reforming the agency.

Nathan Castro is Vice President of the American Postal Workers Union Tampa.

“The Post Office has been put under at the commerce department or DeJoy, signed. An agreement with Musk. Now the Post Office is looking at privatizing the public’s post office.”

Tampa APWU President Don Barron emphasized that the post office is part of Article I Section 8 of the US Constitution.

“You have a President, that’s trying to override the Constitution. And appoint Howard Ludnick from the Department of Commerce to take over the Post Office and hire the board of governors, and only by congressional means can that happen. It’s important for the public to know what they’re doing to try to line their own pockets with Elon and Trump because people don’t realize they’re going to try to raise prices between 30 and a 140%. Make it profitable. There’s a lot of people in America that can’t afford the Post Office. Not at that point who really relied on it.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting local rallies nationwide Sunday.