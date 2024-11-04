Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 forms in the Caribbean; Rafael could cause rain and humidity in Florida

Tropical Cyclone Eighteen is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Rafael.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

(versión en español abajo)

The National Hurricane Center has labeled the disorganized system over the Caribbean Sea Potential Tropical Cyclone 18. This label is given to systems that are still very disorganized but with a high potential to develop further and become stronger. Most importantly, this label allows the National Hurricane Center to officially start advisories to warn the public about imminent impacts ahead.

This is the same area we have been monitoring for several days, and Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating it. This system has a high chance of becoming the next named system of the season. Rafael is the next name on the list.

This week, you can expect an increase in moisture, translating to more rain and storm activity across much of Florida. The winds will shift, mainly from the south-southeast, bringing in deep tropical moisture moving from south to north along the Peninsula. Warmer temperatures are also expected, with high heat indices.

In the short term, the Central Caribbean islands can expect torrential rains early in the week as this system moves mainly to the north. Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, central Cuba, and eventually eastern Cuba will have direct impacts from this system.

The Hurricane Center’s first advisory signals that this system will become a tropical storm by late Sunday evening or early Monday. Sea surface waters in this region of the Caribbeans are still warm and can sustain tropical development. Wind shear must also remain relatively low, which could make this (eventual) tropical storm stronger.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 has formed in the Caribbean and is forecast to become a #hurricane by 6 November. If it does, it would be the 11th of the 2024 Atlantic season. 7 seasons on record have had 11+ Atlantic hurricanes by 6 Nov: 1933, 1950, 1969, 1995, 2005, 2010, 2020. pic.twitter.com/EXYqB5ZLPC — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 3, 2024

The official track by the National Hurricane Center shows the storm gaining hurricane status by Wednesday as it approaches eastern Cuba and emerging over to the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday night as a category 1 hurricane. Of course, it will depend on how much land interaction this system has. The more land friction, the more dented it will move over the Gulf. The high-pressure system will likely break and open up a channel for this system to continue moving north. Remember that this is the inflection point we will be closely watching wherever the high-pressure system (the same one that has brought us fairly nice weather the last few days) will move east and break, opening up a path for this system to move northward.

The American model (GFS) shows this model intensifying to a strong tropical system or category 1 hurricane as it approaches Cienfuegos and Matanzas in Central Cuba. The European model moves this system slower between Sunday and Wednesday. A tropical storm is passing just east of the Isla de la Juventud by late Tuesday. It shows the system merging over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and staying there for a couple of days between Wednesday and Friday.

After Friday, the Euro shows the system slowly crawling to the west. At the same time, the American GFS model has this system in between Louisiana and Mississippi late Friday or Saturday morning as a tropical storm. Remember that the water near the immediate coast and a bit further out has been cooler in the last few weeks, so water temperatures would greatly weaken any storm as it approaches the coast, any coast along the Gulf.

We will continue to monitor this system and the rest of the tropics in the coming week. There is the chance that another weak tropical system could follow, traveling just north of the Caribbean and likely increasing the moisture over Florida for next weekend. It is too far to pinpoint if any system would directly impact Florida, but we will continue monitoring closely.

Spanish version

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes ha etiquetado al sistema desorganizado sobre el Mar Caribe como Ciclón Tropical Potencial 18. Esta etiqueta se le da a los sistemas que aún están muy desorganizados pero con un alto potencial de desarrollarse más y volverse más fuertes. Lo más importante es que esta etiqueta permite al Centro Nacional de Huracanes iniciar oficialmente los avisos para advertir al público sobre los impactos inminentes que se avecinan.

Esta es la misma área que hemos estado monitoreando durante varios días y los Cazadores de Huracanes la están investigando actualmente. Este sistema tiene una alta probabilidad de convertirse en el próximo sistema con nombre de la temporada. Rafael es el siguiente nombre en la lista.

A corto plazo, las islas del Caribe central pueden esperar lluvias torrenciales a principios de la semana a medida que este sistema se mueve principalmente hacia el norte. Jamaica, las Islas Caimán, el centro de Cuba y, finalmente, el este de Cuba sufrirán impactos directos de este sistema.

El primer boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes indica que este sistema se convertirá en una tormenta tropical a fines de la noche del domingo o a principios del lunes. Las aguas superficiales del mar en esta región del Caribe aún están cálidas y pueden sostener el desarrollo tropical. La cizalladura del viento también debe permanecer relativamente baja, lo que podría hacer que esta (eventual) tormenta tropical sea más fuerte.

La trayectoria oficial del Centro Nacional de Huracanes muestra que la tormenta ganará categoría de huracán el miércoles a medida que se acerca al este de Cuba y emergerá hacia el Golfo de México el miércoles por la noche como un huracán de categoría 1. Por supuesto, dependerá de cuánta interacción con la tierra tenga este sistema. Cuanto más fricción con la tierra, más mellado se moverá sobre el Golfo. El sistema de alta presión probablemente se romperá y abrirá un canal para que este sistema continúe moviéndose hacia el norte. Recuerde que este es el punto de inflexión que estaremos observando de cerca donde el sistema de alta presión (el mismo que nos ha traído un clima bastante agradable los últimos días) se mueva hacia el este y se rompa, abriendo un camino para que este sistema se mueva hacia el norte.

El modelo estadounidense (GFS) muestra que este modelo se intensificará a un fuerte sistema tropical o huracán de categoría 1 a medida que se acerca a Cienfuegos y Matanzas en el centro de Cuba. El modelo europeo mueve este sistema más lentamente entre el domingo y el miércoles. Una tormenta tropical pasará justo al este de la Isla de la Juventud a fines del martes. El sistema se fusionará con el Golfo de México oriental y permanecerá allí durante un par de días entre el miércoles y el viernes.

Después del viernes, el Euro muestra que el sistema se arrastrará lentamente hacia el oeste. Al mismo tiempo, el modelo GFS estadounidense tiene este sistema entre Luisiana y Mississippi a última hora del viernes o el sábado por la mañana como una tormenta tropical. Recuerde que el agua cerca de la costa inmediata y un poco más lejos ha estado más fría en las últimas semanas, por lo que las temperaturas del agua debilitarían en gran medida cualquier tormenta a medida que se acerca a la costa, cualquier costa a lo largo del Golfo.

Seguiremos monitoreando este sistema y el resto de los trópicos en la próxima semana. Existe la posibilidad de que otro sistema tropical débil pueda seguir, viajando justo al norte del Caribe y probablemente aumentando la humedad sobre Florida para el próximo fin de semana. Es demasiado lejos para determinar con precisión si algún sistema impactará directamente a Florida, pero continuaremos monitoreando de cerca.

Esta próxima semana, puede esperar un aumento de la humedad, lo que se traducirá en más lluvia y actividad de tormentas en gran parte de Florida. Los vientos cambiarán, principalmente del sur-sureste, trayendo humedad tropical profunda que se moverá de sur a norte a lo largo de la Península. También se esperan temperaturas más cálidas, con índices de calor elevados.