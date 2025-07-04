Pre-Heatwave Hoedown! The Applebutter Express

In anticipation of WMNF’s annual music festival Tropical Heatwave, Bluegrass-inspired band The Applebutter Express joins us to share their brand of modern lyrics meets classic Appalachian strings and harmonies!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

