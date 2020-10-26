Presidential candidate Gloria La Riva speaks in Tampa

Share this:

Are there some unfamiliar names on your ballot under presidential candidates? One of the seven names is Gloria La Riva — the presidential nominee for the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Florida; her running mate is Sunil Freeman.

Normally at this point in the election season, several presidential candidates have visited the Tampa Bay area. Joe Biden will be in Tampa Thursday, but President Trump hasn’t been here since a private fundraiser in Pinellas a few months ago.

La Riva spoke on 18 October 2020 in downtown Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

