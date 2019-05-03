Monday at noon: Private company helped DHS spy on demonstrators

Share this:

Would it surprise you that a private company compiled a list of protests happening across the U.S., then gave that database to the Department of Homeland Security, which then distributed the information to its field officers?

Sounds like something out of Orwell, right?

Well it happened last summer and the target was a widespread protest movement of people upset at the Trump administration’s “family separation” policy of separating migrant kids from their parents at the border.

We'll also talk with local activists from Occupy ICE Tampa who may have been targets of this sort of public-private-partnership of surveillance.

