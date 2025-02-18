Donate Now!
Private prisons stand to gain from Trump presidency

Posted on February 18, 2025 • by Chris Young
On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump revoked former President Biden’s executive order phasing out Justice Department contracts with private prison companies – and prison companies stand to gain a lot. 

The Florida Bulldog reports that the move came a month after the Trump/Vance Inaugural committee accepted a million dollars from the nation’s largest private prison operators.

The operators,  CoreCivic, and GEO, which is based in Boca Raton, each gave 500 thousand dollars.

GEO founder and executive chair George Zoley gave an optimistic outlook for stock analysts after Trump’s election. 

He said the “aggressive policy towards immigration enforcement” will lead to more opportunities for the company

Meanwhile, Trump has started sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay. 

The New York Times reports dozens of Venezuelan migrants are being guarded by troops there, rather than civilian immigration officers. 

