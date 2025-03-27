Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Program lets developmentally disabled students help the local environment

Posted on March 27, 2025 • by Noah
Share

The Focus Academy in Temple Terrace has been fostering a learning environment for developmentally disabled students since 2012.

Now, they have given 18-22 year old students the chance to help Florida’s marine ecosystems.

Focus Academy has partnered with two Tampa-based seagrass restoration companies — Aquatech Eco Consultants and Aquaticus Plants — to provide hands on experience in seagrass restoration.

The students develop and create the plaster weights used in the restoration process. 

The weights anchor the seagrass, which help keep the water clean and maintain a healthy ecosystem. 

Clayton Clemens is the executive director of Project Focus, the nonprofit behind Focus Academy. He says that a lot of the students in the program typically aren’t given the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities at home. 

“With communication being such a big barrier for this population, I’ll go over to them while they’re doing the weights all the time and it’s ear-to-ear smiles and grinning with pride,” Clemens said.

Clemens said the students work in teams, mixing and stirring the plasters while others attach the string used to connect the weights.

The seagrass restoration company currently uses the weights for restoration efforts in Lake Apopka.

He said he hopes to expand the program to include more marine restoration efforts, such as mangrove and oyster shell projects.

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Smoke detector and fire alarm
St Pete installing free smoke alarms

St Petersburg Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross will...

Redington Beach, Florida
Beach access bill targeting a North Florida county moves forward in House

Listen: A bill advanced in the House today targeting beach...

medical cannabis
Florida’s increased license-renewal costs for medical marijuana companies is upheld

A rule boosted renewal costs to about $1.3 million, more...

The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Craft...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: