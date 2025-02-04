Proposed South Florida mining project sparks concerns

Photo by Spigidbe83

A major project in South Florida is in the works to address environmental challenges in the Everglades.

However, opinions are divided on whether the plan will help the region.

The Southland Water Resource Project is backed by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), as well as private entities Florida Crystal, U.S. Sugar Corp, and Phillips and Jordan.

The project seeks to excavate as much as 9.4 million tons of sand and limestone annually. Once the operation is complete, the proposal plans to build a water reservoir in its place.

Supporters promote the reservoir as a proposed benefit, but some environmental scientists don’t agree with the sentiment.

Eve Samples, executive director at Friends of the Everglades said without proper filtration, the reservoir is of no benefit to the region.

“We’ve studied this application, and we see no meaningful water quality component of it,” Samples said. “You can store water in an 8000-acre reservoir pit in the ground, but if you’re not cleaning it, it is not going to be beneficial to the Everglades.”

Samples was also critical of the involvement of the three private organizations. The three entities have contributed to Florida politicians, including a 100,000 donation to Governor Ron Desantis’s “Florida Freedom Fund” in November.

Samples said she believes the corporations are the only ones who will benefit from the project. Conservation group Captains for Clean Water estimated the mining operation could result in a $800 million profit.

With the project progressing to fruition, Samples said she urges the governor to step in and intervene for the sake of the Everglades and Floridians.

“Governor DeSantis has proclaimed to be a proponent of the Everglades, and he has every ability to stop this rock mine if he wants to,” Samples said. “This is not a good deal for taxpayers and not a good deal for the citizens of Florida who have demonstrated they really care about clean water.”

WMNF reached out to the involved parties, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

This story was first reported by independent journalist Jason Garcia.