Protecting Tampa Bays green space for future generations through Tampa Bay Conservancy

In Tampa Bay, Florida, there is a non-profit working to slow the growth of constant development, through the protection of natural resources. As green space declines around the world, this movement has become increasingly critical. The Tampa Bay Conservancy focuses on the powerful tool of conservation easements to preserve green spaces and vital ecosystems in the local area. WMNF’s Sustainable Living interviewed Ethel Hanner (president), Jennifer Seney and Rene Wiesner Brown (vice president) on this week’s Sustainable Living.

Ethel Hammer describes Tampa Bay Conservancy as “a nonprofit organization whose entire purpose is to preserve the natural environment,” utilizing conservation easements to ensure that important natural lands are permanently protected from development. This group of volunteers became an official 501c3 non profit in 2001, starting as a means to complement those already established programs such as [Hillsborough County’s environmental lands program] and to, “perhaps protect land that may not qualify through their programs but still have ecological value.” TBC focuses on land worthy of protection, or in some cases, landowners might just be more comfortable working with a nonprofit, [rather than a local government], so we thought we could fill that land conservation niche.”

TBC uses conservation easements, which are voluntary, legally binding agreements between a landowner, and either a Land Trust organization or government agency. This agreement restricts certain types of development and land use in which the details of each parcel of land is individually negotiated. For example, some easements might allow for limited farming, ranching, or residential use, while prohibiting subdivision or commercial development. This customization makes easements appealing to landowners who wish to maintain traditional land uses while safeguarding their property from incompatible future development and reaping tax benefits. Brown explains, “it’s a way that you can protect your land and still own it.” The easement runs in perpetuity with the land, meaning future owners, whether private, or public, are also bound by the terms of the agreement, providing long-term environmental protection.

According to the Tampa Bay Conservancy web page, 267 Florida acres are developed every day, along with 800 people migrating to Florida daily, leading to a staggering average of 152 square miles of green space to development each year. However, not all land will qualify to be managed by The Tampa Bay Conservancy. TBC specializes in identifying at-risk lands, and negotiating easements with willing landowners, and ensuring ongoing stewardship. Their work focuses on preserving wetlands, wildlife habitats, watershed areas, and agricultural lands that are under pressure from urban sprawl, not just “one pond in the center of a golf course”

Currently the Tampa Bay Conservancy manages both public and private land conservation easements, including Yulee Nature Preserve is a 110-acre preserve consisting of bottomland hardwood hammock. The property is located near the Withlacoochee State Forest, which sits adjacent to the Troy Samuel Cumming Nature Preserve which is 6.09 acres of healthy bottomland hardwood hammock forest. In Riverview, Gibbons Nature Preserve is a 60-acre site with about a 1/2-mile of Alafia River shoreline. Heartwood green burial cemetery is one private Conservation Easement that Tampa Bay Conservancy operates.

The ecological benefits of conservation easements are significant. In the Tampa Bay region, there are many easements that have helped to maintain wildlife corridors, protect water quality by conserving wetlands and riparian areas, and also preserving open spaces that contribute to climate resilience. By curbing unchecked development, these preserved lands also reduce the risks of flooding and support biodiversity across the region’s delicate coastal and upland ecosystems.

Looking ahead, the role of conservation easements in the Tampa Bay area is vital to protect the remaining green space as the pressure of development consistently increases. With their unique ability to provide permanent protection without requiring public ownership, conservation easements represent a sustainable path forward for landowners. If you are not located in the Tampa Bay area, there are many options nationwide. Rene Wiesner Brown explained that The Land Trust Alliance has a tool called “Find a Land trust,”, which allows you to search and look for the land trust that operates in your area.

Rene also explains that for private citizens who want the protection that a land trust provides but cannot find one locally, one option is “to create their own organization with land deed restrictions.” It is less important who you use to protect your land from future development, and just vital that you get it done so that future generations are able to enjoy the space.

Find out more about conservation easements and The Tampa Bay Conservancy at their website.

