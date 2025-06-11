Public Media Faces Existential Threat as Congress Prepares Critical Vote

This is happening now! Public media stations across America are confronting their most severe funding crisis in decades, as Congress prepares to vote on a rescissions package that would eliminate $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Critical Vote Imminent

The crisis reached a breaking point yesterday evening when the House Rules Committee voted along strict party lines to advance H.R. 4 for full House consideration. This legislation would slash CPB funding allocated for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, threatening to collapse the operational foundation of public television and radio stations nationwide.

Democratic committee members fought to protect public media by offering amendments to strip the funding cuts from the rescissions package, but every attempt failed. The full House is expected to vote on the procedural rule today, with the rescissions package itself facing a vote tomorrow.

You can make a difference today!

Ninety-nine percent of our country relies on public media. You can contact your representative in Congress and let them know how you feel about the power of community radio. Protect the station, save the nation. Contact your representative today at their Washington, D.C. office by clicking the link below. You can also visit protectmypublicmedia.org to find out how. Your voice matters.

Rural Stations Could Go Dark Forever

The proposed funding elimination would devastate communities that rely on public media as their lifeline to information and culture. Rural stations—often the sole source of local news and emergency alerts in their regions—face the stark reality of shutting down permanently if these cuts become law.

These stations deliver critical services that commercial broadcasters simply abandon in less profitable markets: comprehensive local news coverage, educational programming for children and adults, and vital emergency communications during floods, fires, and other disasters when every second counts.

The Political Battle Intensifies

While the House Rules Committee’s party-line vote was expected, the final outcome remains far from certain. Congressional insiders report that multiple Republican members have serious concerns about the rescissions package, even as they face intense pressure from party leadership to fall in line.

This crack in party unity creates a crucial opening for public media advocates mobilizing supporters in these final, decisive hours.

Bipartisan support for funding public media

Moderate GOP lawmakers have expressed opposition to the funding rollback, including Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV), who joined a statement with Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) opposing the cuts.

Every Hour Counts

Previous advocacy efforts have already moved some congressional members, but public media supporters stress that unrelenting pressure remains absolutely essential through the final vote. With voting scheduled within days, this narrow window creates both desperate urgency and unprecedented opportunity for constituents to save public media.

The outcome will determine whether public media survives as America’s trusted community resource or faces an uncertain future stripped of its capacity to serve the public interest.