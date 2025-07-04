Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Public Media Is Under Threat – WMNF Needs You 

Posted on July 4, 2025 • by Staff
Share

In an unprecedented blow to public media, Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated nearly all state funding for public broadcasting in Florida — cutting $1.3 million from the budget. WMNF, along with every other public radio station in the state, is losing $100,000. And it doesn’t end there: Congress is now considering rescinding an additional $130,000 in federal funding from WMNF by slashing support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That’s a total of $230,000 gone — funding we rely on to serve you with independent news, diverse music, and essential community programming. 

This is not just a financial setback — it’s a direct threat to everything WMNF stands for: local journalism, cultural connection, civic engagement, and public service. Without this support, our ability to grow, innovate, and even maintain core services will be severely impacted. But here’s the truth: We refuse to be silenced. And we’re counting on you to help us fight back. 

Your donation right now is more than a gift — it’s a stand for independent media. Every dollar you give directly replaces the funding politicians are stripping away. When you give to WMNF, you’re protecting a platform for underrepresented voices, ensuring access to critical information, and keeping Tampa Bay’s community radio alive and thriving. Whether it’s $5 or $500, your support helps close the $230,000 gap and secures WMNF’s future — for you, and for the next generation. 

👉🏼 Become a Public Radio Protector.

DONATE HERE

There are many great ways you can donate—check out some of the options below to support your radio station.

Support Your Community Radio: Ways to Give to WMNF 88.5 FM

Share the Mission, Multiply the Impact 

Equally important is sharing this information with EVERYBODY. Show your friends and family how you’re helping and how they can help too. Explain the importance of maintaining your voice alive in an era when independent media is under attack. 

When you share WMNF’s story, you’re not just asking for donations – you’re educating your community about why independent public radio matters and why it deserves protection and support. 

Public Media at a Crossroads: WMNF Board’s Statement on Preserving Community Radio

 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Pet Partners offers an array of therapy animal resources

Annie Peters, president and CEO of Pet Partners talks about...

Education school
State, local education advocates concerned about $396 million in frozen federal funds

Listen: The Trump administration has frozen over 6 billion dollars...

“Embracing Our Freedoms” on Morning Energy

Former president Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than...

classroom
Florida has a new law that lets charter schools co-locate in public school buildings

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a charter school expansion bill on...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: