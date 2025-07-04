Public Media Is Under Threat – WMNF Needs You 

In an unprecedented blow to public media, Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated nearly all state funding for public broadcasting in Florida — cutting $1.3 million from the budget. WMNF, along with every other public radio station in the state, is losing $100,000. And it doesn’t end there: Congress is now considering rescinding an additional $130,000 in federal funding from WMNF by slashing support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That’s a total of $230,000 gone — funding we rely on to serve you with independent news, diverse music, and essential community programming.

This is not just a financial setback — it’s a direct threat to everything WMNF stands for: local journalism, cultural connection, civic engagement, and public service. Without this support, our ability to grow, innovate, and even maintain core services will be severely impacted. But here’s the truth: We refuse to be silenced. And we’re counting on you to help us fight back.

Your donation right now is more than a gift — it’s a stand for independent media. Every dollar you give directly replaces the funding politicians are stripping away. When you give to WMNF, you’re protecting a platform for underrepresented voices, ensuring access to critical information, and keeping Tampa Bay’s community radio alive and thriving. Whether it’s $5 or $500, your support helps close the $230,000 gap and secures WMNF’s future — for you, and for the next generation.

