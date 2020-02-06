“Pursuing Your Dreams” on Morning Energy

Share this:

There are countless stories about people who have faced resistance while pursuing their dreams. Common reasons for this resistance includes: (1) others being emotionally scarred from their past failures, therefore doubting the possibility of your success (2) your dreams my go against the norm/status quo or (3) you simply don’t believe enough in yourself.

In September 1979, WMNF graced the airways with eclectic music because of the dream of a small group of dedicated volunteers who went door-to-door raising money for what would become Florida’s first community radio station. Although everyone did not embrace their dream, the group garnered enough support to plant the seed for what would become a 40 years plus legacy through the continued support of dedicated listener and volunteers.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time not only asking for your continued financial support as part of our winter pledge drive, but we will also be spending time exploring the topic of “Pursuing Your Dreams”. During our musical journey and discussion we will be highlighting important pioneers in various fields who fought through challenges in order to pursue and fulfill their dreams.