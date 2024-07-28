Donate Now!
Put a woman in charge

Posted on by mabili
SF July 28 8am

SF July 28 9am

Vice-President Kamala Harris has ramped up the money game a mere 24 hours after President Joe Biden stepped off and endorsed her candidacy. Harris’ campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week. Over 170,000 volunteers also have signed up to help the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts. The VP visited Tampa, FL over this weekend. Election Day is 100 days away.

Also, commemorating historical developments as today is the day in 1868 the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law. In 1896 the city of Miami is incorporated. In 1915 the United States began a 19-year occupation of Haiti. In 1917 the Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

The Forum offers a warning to children and parents against predators.

