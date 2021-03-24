Radioactivity Thursday: Covid long-haulers; local firefighter recounts his near year-long battle with the coronavirus

Share this:

March 18, 2021

Good morning. I’m Rob Lorei. Welcome to WMNF’s Radioactivity.

It’s often said that young people usually don’t get infected with COVID 19. And if they do, their symptoms aren’t that serious.

Today on the program we’ll meet a COVID long-hauler, a 37 year old local firefighter who was infected with COVID at the end of March in 2020. (He’s asked us not to identify which fire department he works for).

For most of the last year he has suffered serious illness as a result of the infection.

Our guest is Rush Roberts, who as you’ll hear, is an athlete and had no serious health problems prior to this. As you’ll hear COVID has had a major negative impact on his life, his work and his health.

