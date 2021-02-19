Radioactivity Thursday: GOP controlled Senate moves to limit Florida’s mail-in voting

Share this:

February 18, 2021

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. There is a bill in Tallahassee (SB 90) that would make it harder to vote by mail – if it passes.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported this morning:

“Florida Senate Republicans agreed Tuesday that Florida’s vote-by-mail process (which) worked smoothly in the last election cycle … still need(s) a change. They want to erase all standing requests for mail-in ballots in 2022 and require voters to start over…

After a record 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in November, the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved SB 90 along party lines to limit vote-by-mail applications to one election cycle and require everyone who signed up for mail ballots in 2020 to reapply to get them in 2022. Current law allows voters who ask for a mail-in ballot to have their request remain current for two general election cycles unless they opt out.”

Joining us now is Craig Latimer, the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections. He is also president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, which represents supervisors in all 67 counties.

Listen to the full show here:

Another WMNF interview with Craig Latimer: