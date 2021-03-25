Radioactivity Thursday: Local Medical Doctor Trained in Cuba Calls for Lifting Trade Embargo

Share this:

March 25, 2021

Good morning, I’m Rob Lorei and this is WMNF’s Radioactivity program.

Our guest today is Dr. Graham Sowa, MD, 35, who practices internal medicine here in Hillsborough County. He has an unusual story.

Born in Texas he decided to go to medical school and found that Cuba was offering free training to foreign students. In 2009 he moved to Cuba, learned to be a doctor and moved back to the US after 6 years.

He estimates he saved himself more than $300,000 in medical school costs.

This Sunday he’s helping to organize a motorcade calling for the end of the US embargo on Cuba. We’ll hear his story next.

